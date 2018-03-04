XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/03/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Rafael Benitez Will Think He Deserves Better – Liverpool Legend On Summer Departure

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson does not believe former Reds boss Rafael Benitez will be at Newcastle United beyond the end of the season unless the club is sold.

A proposed takeover of the north east giants recently collapsed and Benitez has been left frustrated with the club's failure to land his transfer targets over the last two windows.




Lawrenson watched on for LFC TV on Saturday as Liverpool comfortably saw off Newcastle 2-0 at Anfield to move up into second place in the Premier League standings.

And he believes Benitez will do very well indeed if he can keep Newcastle afloat in the top flight this term.
 


Lawrenson said of the former Liverpool manager: "I don't see him being there past the end of the season unless they sell.

"At the end of the season he will be kind of thinking 'you know what, I deserve better than this'.

"You can't have a constant scrap, a battle to try and get players.

"The first transfer window in August they were linked with loads [of players] and hardly got any.

"He will have done really, really well to stay in the league with the players he's got."

And Lawrenson thinks Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, is used to working with better players than those at Newcastle, with better players able to implement his instructions quicker.

"It's easier coaching better players.

"If you've got Championship players you probably need to tell them two or three times to do something.

"If you've got Champions League players, you tell them once."

Newcastle now sit in 16th spot in the Premier League and just two points above the relegation zone.
 