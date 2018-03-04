XRegister
X
06 October 2016

04/03/2018 - 19:23 GMT

Rest Up For Celtic – Rangers Star Instantly Switches Focus To Derby Clash

 




Josh Windass wants Rangers to rest up before their Old Firm meeting with Celtic next weekend.

Graeme Murty's men continued their impressive run of form by making short work of Falkirk in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Sunday, running out 4-1 winners.




Jason Cummings went goal crazy at Ibrox and repaid Murty for picking him by scoring all four goals for the Gers.

Rangers will now meet Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, but before then the Gers host the Bhoys on Saturday and Windass wants his side to now focus on what is to come.
 


The midfielder delighted in Rangers' rout, while telling his team-mates to get in their rest before the Celtic game.

He wrote on Twitter: "Another 4 goals for us, into the semi-final.

"Rest up and concentrate on next week", Windass added.

Rangers will be desperate to put Celtic to the sword at Ibrox as they look to spark a title race between themselves and Brendan Rodgers' men.
 