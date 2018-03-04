Simply Not Possible – Arsenal Star Holds Hands Up After Mistakes At Brighton

Follow @insidefutbol





Petr Cech has admitted he was not up to scratch for Arsenal in their 2-1 defeat at Brighton.



The Gunners were looking to bounce back on the south coast after damaging back to back defeats against Manchester City, but they came up short against the Seagulls.











Arsenal did start well at the Amex, but fell behind against the run of play in the seventh minute when Lewis Dunk hooked the ball into the back of the net following a Brighton corner.



Cech had tried to connect with the ball from the corner, but collided with his own defenders and Brighton players.





Brighton went 2-0 up in the 26th minute, with Glenn Murray heading in from a Pascal Gross cross.

Cech again had fingers pointed at him as the header went underneath him.



Arsenal did pull a goal back through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but could not level and slipped to defeat.



Cech was quick to admit his responsibility for the defeat post match.



He wrote on Twitter: "If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can't concede 2 goals like I did today. [sic]



"It's simply not possible.



"The team fought back but the damage was done."



Arsenal will now prepare to take on AC Milan in the Europa League, in what has become a huge game for the Gunners.

