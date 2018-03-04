XRegister
06 October 2016

04/03/2018 - 19:54 GMT

There’s No Crisis And We’re Behind Antonio Conte, Insists Chelsea Attacker

 




Olivier Giroud insists that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has not lost the dressing room and says the Blues are not in crisis.

Chelsea's chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four suffered a big blow on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City.




The Blues are fifth and five points off the top four, while Conte's decision to start with his two star strikers on the bench, in the form of Alvaro Morata and Giroud, raised eyebrows.

There were further questions raised over why Conte, with his side falling 1-0 down in the 46th minute, only brought Giroud on with 12 minutes left and Morata in the 90th minute.
 


But Giroud is clear that the players are behind Conte, while he also noted the club's tough run of games, with an away fixture at Manchester United too recently.

"Of course [we are behind Conte]", Giroud was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It is not a crisis.

"We played United and City away. These are not small games.

"We are not happy with that [the defeats].

"Obviously we are behind the boss and we are all sticking together."

Chelsea are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.
 