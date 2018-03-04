This Makes Dejan Lovren Look Better Player, Says Former Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer thinks that when Dejan Lovren plays alongside Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool it makes him a better player.



Lovren started at centre-back next to Van Dijk for Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday and produced an assured performance.











The defender has often been criticised for his displays since he joined Liverpool from Southampton, and regularly played next to Joel Matip before Van Dijk arrived.



Against Newcastle, Matip was on the bench and McAteer thinks Lovren's game suits playing next to Van Dijk.





"I think when Lovren plays with Matip he feels he has to be the leader", McAteer explained on LFC TV.

"It detracts from his own performance.



"With Van Dijk, he's the leader and Lovren just plays his game.



"So, it looks a better partnership", he added.



Liverpool paid big money to take Van Dijk from Southampton in the January transfer window, making him the club's record signing in the process, and the acquisition of the Dutchman already appears to be paying off for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.



The Reds are next in action on Tuesday against FC Porto in the Champions League, but boasting a 5-0 lead from the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, it remains to be seen what centre-back pairing Klopp picks.

