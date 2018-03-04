XRegister
04/03/2018 - 13:27 GMT

This Spurs Star Shows How Mauricio Pochettino Makes Players Better – Former Premier League Star

 




Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown thinks that Heung-Son Min sums up Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side and how the Argentine makes his players better.

Son was in superb form on Saturday and scored both Tottenham's goals in a comfortable 2-0 win at Wembley over Huddersfield Town.




The South Korea international is flourishing under Pochettino at Tottenham and Keown thinks the forward shows just how the Argentine boss is able to coax continuous improvement out of his players.

Keown said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "Son is the epitome of how Pochettino is getting improvements from his players week in, week out.
 


"It's unbelievable really the way they do it", he continued.

"They [Spurs] seem really pleased for Son. He's a player that's getting better and better."

Son has now made a total of 41 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions during the course of the current campaign, scoring on 15 occasions and providing his team-mates with nine vital assists.

Still just 25 years old, Son's current contract with the north London giants runs until only the summer of 2020, meaning Spurs may soon look to lock him down on a fresh deal.
 