04/03/2018 - 15:03 GMT

Vincent Kompany On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side sit 15 points clear at the top of the league standings and with Manchester United not in action until Monday evening, can move 18 points clear by beating the reigning Premier League champions.




Fernandinho is out of action with a hamstring injury, while Fabian Delph is suspended.

Ederson lines up between the sticks, while in defence Guardiola goes with Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing, meaning Vincent Kompany is on the bench. Ilkay Gundogan starts, along with Leroy Sane and David Silva. Kevin De Bruyne will look to feed Sergio Aguero up top.

Guardiola has options on his bench if he needs to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes, with Yaya Toure and Gabriel Jesus both available.

 


Manchester City Team vs Chelsea

Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, B. Silva, D. Silva, Sane, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Kompany, Danilo, Jesus, Yaya Toure, Foden
 