06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/03/2018 - 16:10 GMT

Brendan Rodgers Would Be In Running For Arsenal Job, Says Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Michael Stewart believes that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be in the running to take over at Arsenal, but he is unsure whether the Northern Irishman would take the job.

Rodgers has won plaudits for his work at Celtic and has the Bhoys on course for a second successive domestic treble, something which would be an historic achievement.




He has been linked with succeeding Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium and Stewart thinks Rodgers would have a big decision to make if he is offered the job in London.

Stewart also explained that turning around a struggling Arsenal side would be something Rodgers would fancy his chances of doing.
 


"There's lots of positives to being at Celtic. If he got offered the job at Arsenal though, would he knock it back? I'm not 100 per cent sure. I think it would be a very tough call", Stewart said on BBC Sportscene Extra.

"Arsenal are one of the big clubs in the Premier League and they are faltering as well, so he would think he would be able to go in and improve them.

"I don't know which way he would go if he was offered it.

"And I do think he would be in the running, which is not to say that he would be offered it."

Wenger is under big pressure at Arsenal and the Gunners slipped 13 points off the top four by losing at Brighton on Sunday.

Rodgers is claimed to be on Arsenal's shortlist of options to succeed Wenger.
 