Former Chelsea Star Admits Desire For Stamford Bridge Return

Former Chelsea star Ramires has expressed his desire to return to London to play for the champions before finishing his career.



The 30-year-old spent six years playing for the Pensioners between 2010 and 2016 before he moved to China for a £25m fee, signing a four-year contract with Jiangsu Suning.











A brief return to Stamford Bridge happened back in November as part of his recovery from knee injury, but the Brazilian is not satisfied with that and wants the return to be permanent during some stage before he pulls the curtain on his playing career.



"They're the team I will always have a special affection for and where I still have the desire to play before finishing my career", Ramires told Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.





Calling Stamford Bridge his second home Ramires says he knows the door will remain open for him and added: "I was recently treating an injury I had at the club and I can say that, without a doubt, it's like my second home there.

"I know the doors at Stamford Bridge will always be open for me and going back to wear the shirt of that club one day would be amazing."



The midfielder also took time to clarify that in spite of being linked with a move to Inter Milan in January, he received no concrete offer from the club, though it remains his wish to play in Europe again.



"There has been a lot of talk about Inter's interest but nothing concrete has come to me directly, at least until now.



"Everyone knows Inter is a great club and to play in Europe again is one of my wishes."

