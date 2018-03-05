I Milk It – Rangers Coach On Question Gers Stars Dare Not Ask

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl has revealed that the Gers player never talk to him about the trophies he won during his playing career.



Nicholl, who had two stints at Rangers as a player in the 1980s, helped the Light Blues to win two league titles and three Scottish League Cups.











He also won the FA Cup with Manchester United in the 1976/77 campaign, while also lifting silverware at Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath.



And Nicholl, who was appointed by the Gers to serve as Graeme Murty’s deputy at Ibrox in January, explained that the Rangers stars never talk to him about his triumphs as a player for fear of lengthy lectures.





The 61-year-old went on to add that he considers himself the luckiest man in the world for still being involved with football at a club of Rangers’ stature.

“No, because they know if they ask me it will be an hour-and-a-half [laughs] before they get home”, Nicholl told Rangers TV, when asked if his charges ever talk to him about the trophies he won as a player.



“I just milk every situation, so if anybody asks me anything they know where they will end up.



“Listen, I’m the luckiest man in the world – I’m still involved in the game and I’m involved at a great club at a great level.



“So, I’m happy enough.”



Nicholl, who has experience of managing Millwall, Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath, has also served as an assistant boss at Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibernian amongst other clubs.

