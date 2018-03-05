I’m So Happy To Have Joined Tottenham Hotspur – Lucas Moura Still Buzzing

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Moura has explained that he is happy to have chosen Spurs, a club he feels are heading in the right direction.



The Brazilian, who joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day in the January transfer window, has so far managed to clock up 185 minutes over five appearances in all competitions for his new employers, scoring once and providing two assists.











During his stint at the Parc des Princes, Lucas scored 46 goals and set up 50 more in 229 games as he helped PSG to win four league titles, three French Cups and four French League Cups.



However, the winger found game time hard to come by in the present campaign and decided to end his five-year association with the French giants.





But Lucas insisted that he is happy to have joined Spurs, a club which he feels have a talented squad, an ambitious manager and great training facilities.

"I spent five fantastic years in Paris, then something broke and the last seven months were difficult”, he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



“This is not the time to talk about certain things, I will just say that I'm happy with the choice I made.



“There are international players like [Harry] Kane, [Christian] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli and [Heung-Min] Son.



“There is a young, knowledgeable and ambitious coach, and there is a club with state-of-the-art facilities.”



Spurs, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table, will next face Juventus in a Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at Wembley on Wednesday; the corresponding fixture ended in a 2-2 draw in Turn last month.

