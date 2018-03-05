It Was A Worldie – Rangers Star On Best Ever Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass has revealed that while his best goal for Rangers was against Hibernian earlier in the season, his all-time favourite goal was the one he scored against Hartlepool United during his time at Accrington Stanley.



The attacking midfielder, who joined the Gers from the League Two outfit in 2016, has been in sublime form in the present campaign, scoring 16 goals and setting up eight more in 34 appearances in all competitions.











Windass struggled in his first season at Ibrox, with the 24-year-old managing just a solitary goal in 27 games in an injury-ravaged 2016/17 campaign.



And the Englishman, who identified his strike in Rangers’ 2-1 win over Hibs in December as his best goal for the club, explained that the best goal of his career to date remains the one he scored in Stanley’s 1-1 draw with Hartlepool in the 2014/15 season.





“The Hibs one for Rangers”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked about his favourite goal.

“But my favourite goal was a goal I scored years ago against Hartlepool when I was at Accrington.



“It was a worldie.



"The ball bounced on the edge of the box and I half-volleyed it into the top corner.”



Windass, who signed a new deal with Rangers last month, is now contracted with the Scottish giants until 2021.

