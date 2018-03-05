XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/03/2018 - 11:24 GMT

It Was A Worldie – Rangers Star On Best Ever Goal

 




Josh Windass has revealed that while his best goal for Rangers was against Hibernian earlier in the season, his all-time favourite goal was the one he scored against Hartlepool United during his time at Accrington Stanley.

The attacking midfielder, who joined the Gers from the League Two outfit in 2016, has been in sublime form in the present campaign, scoring 16 goals and setting up eight more in 34 appearances in all competitions.




Windass struggled in his first season at Ibrox, with the 24-year-old managing just a solitary goal in 27 games in an injury-ravaged 2016/17 campaign.

And the Englishman, who identified his strike in Rangers’ 2-1 win over Hibs in December as his best goal for the club, explained that the best goal of his career to date remains the one he scored in Stanley’s 1-1 draw with Hartlepool in the 2014/15 season.
 


“The Hibs one for Rangers”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked about his favourite goal.

“But my favourite goal was a goal I scored years ago against Hartlepool when I was at Accrington.

“It was a worldie.

"The ball bounced on the edge of the box and I half-volleyed it into the top corner.”

Windass, who signed a new deal with Rangers last month, is now contracted with the Scottish giants until 2021.
 