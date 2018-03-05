Jesse Lingard Starts – Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park in a Premier League contest this evening.



The Red Devils were knocked out of second place by Liverpool at the weekend but, one point behind the Reds, can reclaim it with a win in the capital tonight.











Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has a number of players out injured, including Daley Blind, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera.



Mourinho picks David de Gea in goal, while in defence he goes with Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the central defensive pairing. Nemanja Matic will look to protect the back four, while Paul Pogba is also handed a start. Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku play, as does Jesse Lingard.



If the Manchester United manager wants to make changes at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata.



Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace



De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Sanchez, Lukaku, Lingard



Substitutes: Pereira, Bailly, Shaw, Carrick, Mata, Darmian, Rashford

