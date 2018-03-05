Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Reveals Chat With Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he had a chat with promising goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as he tries to keep the youngster focused on continuous improvement.



The 21-year-old has been training under Heckingbottom following his return from a three-day trial at Superettan side Landskrona BoIS in January.











The youngster's head coach admits that he feels Peacock-Farrell has become a bit static and needs to make improvements in certain areas of his game because he is a player with potential and has to fulfil it.



"I felt I needed to have a chat with him and really make it clear what he needs to do to improve. I felt that he'd become a little bit static. I told him that it's up to him", Heckingbottom told a press conference.





The 40-year-old Leeds boss will now wait for a response from Peacock-Farrell as he wants the player to do well.

"I want to see that response from him and I want to see him living up to his potential.



"We want him do to well."



After signing a three-year contract with the Whites in July last year, the starlet joined League One side Oldham Athletic on trial before the start of pre-season with a view to a season-long loan move.



The move though eventually failed and he returned to his club to compete for a starting spot.



Peacock-Farrell however has been firmly down the goalkeeping pecking order at Leeds.

