06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/03/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Wary of Throwing In Youngsters

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom is wary of throwing in young players, despite the Whites' chances of finishing in the top six dwindling.

Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani set a top six finish as the minimum he expected from the group of players put together last summer by director of football Victor Orta, but the side have struggled to live up to their playoff billing.




There have been calls for Leeds, who are now in 12th spot in the Championship standings, to start to blood young players.

But Heckingbottom is wary of dropping senior professionals for young players and thinks just handing out opportunities can give the wrong message.
 


Asked about giving youngsters a chance at a press conference, Heckingbottom replied: "We've got lots of players who probably think they want a chance and deserve a chance.

"But I wouldn't want to throw an opportunity away because it gives the wrong message.

"It can send the wrong message just by throwing people in for the sake of it", he added.

Heckingbottom's side went down to defeat away at Middlesbrough on Friday night and are next in action at home against league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening.
 