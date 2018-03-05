XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/03/2018 - 17:47 GMT

Nemanja Matic Urges Manchester United Focus As Season Gets Serious

 




Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has urged his team to stay positive and focused as they head into the business end of the season

The Red Devils are fighting on three fronts at the moment, with the side being drawn against Brighton and Hove Albion in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup to be played on 17th March.




Prior to that though Jose Mourinho's side will have a big hurdle to cross in the form of Sevilla in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match.

The Red Devils are also trying to lock down second place in the Premier League and look set to have to battle rivals Liverpool to do so.
 


Matic accepts that Manchester United are too far behind Manchester City to fight for the title, but he knows that the side still have the FA Cup and the Champions League to play for.  

“For sure, I’m always positive”, Matic told his club's official website while speaking about his team's chances.

“I know that in the league the gap is too big, but we have to fight until the end, and we also have Champions League, FA Cup, there are many things we have to do.

"I’m sure we’ll give our best, 100 per cent we will stay focused until the end.

"Who knows what can happen in football? Everything is possible."
 