No Decision On Team vs FC Porto Yet – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Holds Fire

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he hasn't yet taken a final decision on the starting eleven against FC Porto as he gives his players an additional day of recovery time after Saturday's game against Newcastle United.



The second leg of the Reds' Champions League Round of 16 clash will take place at Anfield on Tuesday, where Klopp's side will hold an edge owing to their 5-0 win in the first leg away from home.











While the German manager is against making drastic changes to his team for the match, he insists he will take the final decision on the morning of the match because such a case will allow his players that much needed recuperation time after Saturday's league game.



“I didn’t make the line-up so far because I couldn’t”, the manager said at a press conference.





“Today will be kind of a second-day recovery for the boys, which means I have to make the decision tomorrow morning when we do a little bit of tactical stuff.

“We’ll have a meeting and prepare the boys with the videos. That will make us ready for the game.



"It’s a challenge; if we would have won 1-0 or 2-0, nobody would ask me [about rotation]. That’s actually how I see it. Why should we think about it?



“It’s only because we scored two or three more goals to make it kind of cool. Afterwards, you have to get the rhythm back again."



The Reds are on a good run of form at the moment, having lost just once in their last 20 league games, with their latest win coming this weekend.



Klopp insists that he wants to cash in on that winning momentum and go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



“The boys look good in the moment and we should use that. It’s possible that we’ll make a few changes, of course, but only because we want to win the second half of the game.”

