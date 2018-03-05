No, Jason Cummings Won’t Start Against Celtic – Former Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Thompson does not expect Jason Cummings to start for Rangers against Celtic on Sunday.



Cummings was on fire at the weekend as he went goal crazy with a hat-trick in a 4-1 Scottish Cup win over Falkirk.











The Nottingham Forest loanee was quick to admit after the match that he is relishing the chance to line up against Celtic at Ibrox next weekend as the Gers look to cut the gap to the Bhoys at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to just three points.



But Thompson believes that winger Jamie Murphy will come back into the team, meaning Cummings will drop out.





He expects Rangers manager Graeme Murty to pick Alfredo Morelos up top, despite the Colombian missing several chances against Falkirk .

"No. Jamie Murphy will come back in", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra when asked if Cummings will start.



"No I don't think he [Murty] will [replace Morelos with Cummings].



"Although Morelos missed chances", he added.



Cummings has made an impression at Rangers since joining the club in the January transfer window on loan from Nottingham Forest.



Rangers have an option to keep him on a permanent basis upon the expiry of his loan.

