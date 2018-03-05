PHOTO: I Always Give 120%, Vows Leeds United Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Romario Vieira has vowed to always give 120 per cent when on the pitch for the Whites.



The brother of established Leeds star Ronaldo Vieira, Romario plays the majority of his football for the Championship side's Under-23s.











However, in a sign the midfielder is very much on the first team radar, he was an unused substitute for Leeds' Championship games against Hull City and Cardiff City, in January and February respectively.



Romario is yet to make his senior Leeds bow, but has given a taster of what fans can expect when he does take to the pitch by underlining his fully committed style.





He took to social media to post a photograph of himself going into a challenge .

And Romario wrote: "120% at all times!"



With a number of Leeds fans having written off their side's hopes of finishing in the top six this season, there have been calls for head coach Paul Heckingbottom to throw in youngsters.



And Romario will hope to benefit if Heckingbottom does choose to blood several talents.

