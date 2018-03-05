Rangers Full-Back James Tavernier Tells Gers Fans He’ll Get Better

Follow @insidefutbol





James Tavernier has insisted that although he has grown a lot as a player during his time at Rangers, his best is yet to come.



The full-back, who was roped in by the Gers from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015, has been in sublime form in the present campaign.











Besides helping out his side’s defence, Tavernier has also managed to score seven goals and set up nine more in 36 appearances in all competitions this season.



And the 27-year-old, who feels that he is on a learning curve each time he dons the Rangers shirt, is of the opinion that the best is yet to come from him.





“I think I’ve grown a lot”, Tavernier told Rangers TV, when asked if he thinks he has grown as a player during his time at Ibrox.

“It has always been a learning curve every week putting on the jersey.



“I just feel I’m just getting better and better and I’m learning more and more.



“But I feel that the best is yet to come.”



Tavernier, who signed a new deal with Rangers last month which will keep him at the club until 2021, counts Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Bristol City amongst his former employers.



He has so far turned out 130 times for the Scottish giants.

