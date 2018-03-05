Rangers Star Reveals He Never Thought About Leaving Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





James Tavernier has revealed that he never thought about leaving Rangers and that he always wanted to sign a new deal with the club.



The right-back, who was reportedly on the radar of Sunderland and Reading during the January transfer window, put pen to paper on a new deal with the Gers last month.











Tavernier has so far made 130 appearances in all competitions for Rangers after joining the Scottish giants from Wigan Athletic in 2015.



In his first season at Ibrox, he helped the Light Blues to win the Scottish Championship and return to the top tier after a gap of four years.





And Tavernier, who insisted that the thought of leaving Rangers never crossed his mind, explained that he was delighted after signing a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2021.

“More than anything I wanted to sign for Rangers”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he ever thought about leaving the Gers.



“I still had 18 months left in my contract so I knew I was going to be here for a little bit longer and I’m delighted to do so [extend my contract].”



The 27-year-old, who has been in great form in the present campaign, went on to add that he is desperate to help Rangers win silverware.



“I wanted to come here and win trophies, that’s the one thing I did want to do”, he continued.



“That’s something I still want to do, so I want to keep on fighting with the team and hopefully we can trophies.”

