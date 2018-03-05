XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/03/2018 - 13:38 GMT

Rangers Star Reveals He Never Thought About Leaving Gers

 




James Tavernier has revealed that he never thought about leaving Rangers and that he always wanted to sign a new deal with the club.

The right-back, who was reportedly on the radar of Sunderland and Reading during the January transfer window, put pen to paper on a new deal with the Gers last month.




Tavernier has so far made 130 appearances in all competitions for Rangers after joining the Scottish giants from Wigan Athletic in 2015.

In his first season at Ibrox, he helped the Light Blues to win the Scottish Championship and return to the top tier after a gap of four years.
 


And Tavernier, who insisted that the thought of leaving Rangers never crossed his mind, explained that he was delighted after signing a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2021.

“More than anything I wanted to sign for Rangers”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he ever thought about leaving the Gers.

“I still had 18 months left in my contract so I knew I was going to be here for a little bit longer and I’m delighted to do so [extend my contract].”

The 27-year-old, who has been in great form in the present campaign, went on to add that he is desperate to help Rangers win silverware.

“I wanted to come here and win trophies, that’s the one thing I did want to do”, he continued.

“That’s something I still want to do, so I want to keep on fighting with the team and hopefully we can trophies.”
 