Sunderland Plight Breaks My Heart – Alex Rae

Alex Rae admits he is heartbroken to see former club Sunderland's current plight.



The former midfielder enjoyed a memorable spell at Sunderland from 1996 until 2001 and helped the Black Cats to compete in the upper echelons of the Premier League.











He became a popular figure amongst the Sunderland fans and admits he still has friends in the north east, while he also knows the club's chief executive Martin Bain.



And with Sunderland sitting rock bottom of the Championship table and staring at relegation into England's third tier, Rae admits he is heartbroken at what is happening at the Stadium of Light.





" It breaks my heart because I still go down and touch base with some friends and the club", Rae said on Open Goal.

"I know the chief executive Martin Bain from my time at Rangers and they are really, really struggling."



Sunderland have taken just 28 points from 35 Championship games so far this season and are next in action on Tuesday night at home against Steve Bruce's Aston Villa.



Following the clash against Villa, Sunderland's remaining fixtures in March are QPR (away), Preston North End (home) and Derby County (away).

