This Is How We’ll Prepare To Tackle Celtic – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has explained how his side will prepare for their upcoming Old Firm derby against Celtic at the weekend.



The Gers, who will welcome the Hoops to Ibrox on Sunday, brushed aside Falkirk 4-1 in a Scottish Cup quarter-final contest on Sunday to record their sixth straight win in all competitions, with Jason Cummings netting all four of Rangers’ goals.











However, Murty insisted that although he was not totally satisfied with his side’s performance against the Bairns, he wants to take the positive atmosphere of his squad into the Old Firm game.



The 43-year-old insisted that while certain Rangers players will be handed a little bit of rest, the Light Blues are trying to set up a behind closed doors friendly so that some of his charges can get some game time under their belt before the high-voltage clash against Celtic.





“Some people are going to rest and relax, some people are going to get numerous massages”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked how he will prepare his boys for the Old Firm game.

“But some people have to get some minutes in.



“So we will try to get a closed-door game so that some people get minutes and are sharp enough to perform if called upon.



“Then we will start to build towards Celtic towards the end of the week.



“We need to go and debrief this game as there were certain aspects of it which I wasn’t very happy with.



“But we also need to take the positive atmosphere we have running through the squad and enhance that for the big, big game at the weekend because it’s going to be something special hopefully.”



Incidentally, Rangers were drawn against Celtic for the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, which is set to be played at Hampden on 14th April.

