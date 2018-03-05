This Is Key For Rangers – Former Ger Offers Advice On Tackling Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Thompson has told Rangers to make sure they do not overthink things against rivals Celtic on Sunday.



Rangers have moved to within just six points of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and victory this coming weekend over the Bhoys at Ibrox would cut the gap to just three points.











Graeme Murty has the Gers in superb form, with Rangers having won their last six games in all competitions on the bounce, and hopes are high that a genuine Premiership title race could be in prospect.



Thompson believes Rangers are playing well and warned they must not think they need to change things up or overcomplicate things just because Celtic are coming to visit.





" What's important from a Rangers perspective is that they don't overthink this match because it's Celtic coming to play against them", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra.

"They've won six games in a row, they've scored 23 goals in those six games.



"Play the team that you've been playing, play the way that you've been playing.



"It's a home game, OK against Celtic, but don't go and overthink it. Take the game to Celtic", the ex-Gers star added.



Celtic head into the derby clash on the back of four wins in their last six games, drawing one and losing one.

