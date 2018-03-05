We Have Title Winning Quality – Manchester United Star Hails Win At Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Nemanja Matic feels Manchester United showed title winning quality to come from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on Monday evening, but admits they need to do more if they are to challenge for the Premier League crown.



Andros Townsend put Crystal Palace 1-0 up in the eleventh minute at Selhurst Park before Patrick van Aanholt piled more misery on the visitors by making it 2-0 just three minutes into the second half.











But Chris Smalling pulled a goal back for the Red Devils in the 55th minute, while Romelu Lukaku levelled matters 14 minutes from time.



Palace dropped deeper and deeper in an attempt to hold on to at least a point, but Matic hit a superb shot in stoppage time to give Manchester United a 3-2 win and put them back up into second spot in the Premier League, albeit 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.





Matic was pleased with the quality Manchester United showed, but admits to fight for the title in future they need to do more .

He said on Sky Sports: "We are improving, we need to do more for sure. In the smaller games we drop[ped] some very important points, and we can’t lose those points like at Leicester away.



"In these kind of games if we can manage to win we can compete for the title.



"The quality is there, but we have to be honest, we need to do more.



"There are five or six teams in this division that can compete for the title.



"We will have a lot of confidence, once you win a game the supporters have confidence in you and it makes it easier", Matic added.

