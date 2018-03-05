Yes, Already Thinking About Next Season – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom admits he already has one eye on planning for next season, but has not yet given up on a top six finish in the current campaign.



Whites supremo Andrea Radrizzani demanded a top six finish in the Championship for this term but Heckingbottom, who replaced Thomas Christiansen as head coach in February, has his work cut out to achieve it.











Leeds are 12th in the standings and eight points off the top six, while a run of poor form has contributed towards some fans starting to look to next term.



Heckingbottom admits he also has an eye on next season, but he is not calling time on Leeds' playoff hopes just yet.





" I have had anyway since day one. But there's no reason why we cannot get in the top six", he said at a press conference, when asked if he has been thinking about next term.

"It's [the top six] still there, definitely. But our approach is our next game. I said before that these next six games would give us a great indication of where we are.



"You have got to have aims and aspirations to be at the top end and be higher.



"You are where you deserve to be and at the moment we are 11th [Leeds are 12th, Ed.].



"We have to improve the consistency and the organisation."



An acid tests of Leeds' promotion aspirations arrives this coming Wednesday evening when Wolves are the visitors to Elland Road.

