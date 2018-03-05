You Can’t Build Team Around Him – Former Leeds United Midfielder On Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton thinks while Pablo Hernandez still possesses the attributes to win games on his own and create goals regularly, he is not a player around whom the Whites can build a team.



The attacker initially joined Leeds from Qatari outfit Al-Arabi on a six-month loan deal in the summer of 2016 before making his move permanent for the rest of the season in the 2017 January transfer window.











The 32-year-old, who signed a new one-year deal last summer, has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 33 games in all competitions this season.



Leeds director of football Victor Orta last week confirmed that he will hold talks with Hernandez’s representatives to see if the Whites can keep him at Elland Road beyond the end of the season.





And Prutton, who feels Hernandez still has it in him to help Leeds win matches and set up goals, however is of the opinion that the Yorkshire giants cannot build a team around the former Swansea City man.

“That was a sore result and a weak performance [the 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Friday]; a performance which suggest that Leeds don’t have enough fight about them”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“But that’s the point with Hernandez. He will win you games and he’ll create goals fairly regularly, but he’s not a player you can build a team around. Not anymore.



“He needs to be someone who’s there to call upon in the right circumstances but only in the right circumstances.



“It can’t be the case that for 46 games a season or every time things aren’t working, the buck passes straight to him.



“In a lot of ways, Hernandez’s situation points to a bigger issue. If promotion doesn’t materialise and if Leeds are preparing for another Championship season, the squad as a whole needs to be better.



“The squad around Hernandez needs more industry and consistency so that Leeds can make the most of his talent by using it in the circumstances where it’s right to rely on him.



“By doing that you make him an additional weapon. At the age of almost 33, that’s what I feel he needs to be.”



Hernandez is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the Leeds squad and it remains to be seen if the Whites offer him a fresh contract.

