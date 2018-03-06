Alfredo Morelos Is Not Happy Animal, Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Warns Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of unleashing an Alfredo Morelos with a point to prove against Celtic on Sunday.



The striker, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki last summer, has been in superb form for the Gers, finding the back of the net 17 times in 34 games, with 13 of his goals coming in the Scottish Premiership, thereby making him the division’s top goalscorer at the moment.











However, Morelos cut a frustrated and unhappy figure during Rangers’ 4-1 triumph over Falkirk at the weekend as failed to add to his tally, despite coming close on several occasions.



And Murty, who is aware that centre forwards are “not happy animals” when they fail to score, explained that it is not all bad for Rangers to see Morelos head into the Old Firm game with a point to prove.





“He’s a centre forward and centre forwards who don’t score aren’t a happy animal, they are just not”, Murty said on Rangers TV, when asked if it makes him happy to see Morelos being angry when he doesn’t score.

“He got some good opportunities, but I’ve always said that he’s going to miss chances because he keeps getting in there.



“We’re going to create chances for him, we just need to get his ratio up.



“I’ve said that before, I’ve said that before when he was scoring – we can get his ratio up, we can get him sharper and we can help him get more clinical.



“But I think the frustration in him is because he’s just desperate to score and desperate to do well, which is a good thing for me.



“I don’t think there is anything wrong with a centre forward possibly going into a big, big game with a bit of a chip on his shoulder and a bit of a point to prove.”



Morelos failed to score during Rangers’ two previous meetings with Celtic earlier in the season.

