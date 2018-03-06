Brighton Scouting Ligue 1 Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion have scouted Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou and might make a move for the player in the summer, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.



The 24-year-old, mainly a midfielder, has the ability to operate in defence as well and was chased by Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the winter transfer window.











He has been handed the captain's armband at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and has managed a total of 27 appearances for the team this season, including 25 Ligue 1 appearances.



Chris Hughton's side, who are currently placed tenth in the league table, might make a move for the player in the summer after being impressed with the player's versatility.





Another player the Seagulls are looking towards is Cameroon striker Karl Toko Ekambi, who has impressed with his goalscoring form this season for yet another top flight French club, Angers.

In the 28 matches the hitman has managed this season he has scored a total of 13 goals and has also set up four more for his team-mates.



Brighton were keen on a January move for the player and had even offered €16m for him, though the man concerned decided to stay put, preferring to wait until the end of the season.

