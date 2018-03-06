XRegister
06/03/2018 - 14:31 GMT

Chelsea Rekindle Interest In Italy International Centre-Back

 




Chelsea have again been keeping tabs on AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli with a view to a transfer approach in the summer.

The 23-year-old centre-back is considered one of the most talented young defenders in Italian football and has been regularly linked with moving away from the club.




Antonio Conte was interested in taking him to England when he joined Chelsea in 2016, but AC Milan resisted selling the young centre-back and it seems the Blues are back on his trail.

According to Italian daily Leggo, Chelsea scouts have again been regularly watching the Rossoneri talent in action and the defender is back on Chelsea’s radar ahead of the summer window.
 


Regardless of Conte’s future at Chelsea, the club are expected to target signing Romagnoli from AC Milan as they look to add more defensive reinforcements to their squad.  

With AC Milan expected to struggle to qualify for the Champions League next season, there are suggestions the centre-back could be tempted into leaving the San Siro in the summer.

The move could also depend on Chelsea qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition as for the moment they are five points off a top four place.

Romagnoli has a contract until 2023 with the Rossoneri.
 