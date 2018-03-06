EFL Cup Final Defeat Not To Blame For Arsenal Fan Unhappiness – Gunners Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal great Sol Campbell believes that the Gunners' EFL Cup final loss against Manchester City cannot be blamed for the fan unrest because the frustration has been growing for a long time owing to their lack of ability to compete for the league title.



The Gunners have been in dismal form of late, having failed to win any of their last four matches, thus increasing pressure on their manager Arsene Wenger.











Campbell, who played for the Gunners in two different spells, the first between 2001 and 2006 and then again in 2010, insists that the disappointment of this season has been due to the combined outcome of several years.



While Wenger's side have fought to win three FA Cups, in between the Premier League title has eluded them and that is precisely why, Campbell believes, that the fan frustration has increased so significantly.





"Some of the results have been disappointing this season and I think it's just a compounding of the years [of disappointment]", Campbell told Omnisport.

"It's always nice to win an FA Cup and things like that, it's great. I think it's just frustration.



"I don't think it was actually the League Cup [final performance], I think it was just a combination of year after year [of] not challenging for the Premier League.



"I think it's just frustration through that really."



The Gunners are currently placed sixth in the league table, eight points adrift of fifth placed Chelsea and 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.

