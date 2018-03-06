Great To Reunite – Garry Monk Pleased To Rekindle Leeds Partnership With Pep Clotet At Birmingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Newly appointed Birmingham City manager Garry Monk admits that he is delighted to have been able to reunite with Pep Clotet, following a productive spell for the pair at Leeds United.



The pair previously worked together at Swansea City, but most recently they teamed up at Leeds and led the Whites to a finish of seventh in the Championship last season.











And with the appointment of Monk as the manager of the relegation battlers, Clotet has yet again got the opportunity to work with the 38-year-old.



It had been speculated the pair were not on the same page towards the end of their time at Leeds, but Monk says Clotet always wanted to strike out on his own and the situation was discussed before their Elland Road spell ended.





"Me and Pep right from the very beginning at Swansea we worked incredibly well, we have a great relationship", Monk said at a press conference.

"We know how each other work, which is always a benefit.



"When it came to the end of Leeds we had always discussed, way before the end of that, the opportunity for Pep to go into management. He would like to have that chance, I would like him to have that chance to gain that experience.



"And if at any point after that our stars aligned and we had the opportunity to go back and work together, it was always in agreement.



"It just so happens that both have that availability and back to work, it’s great to be back with Pep. But we had always had both scenarios planned anyway.



"He brings a wealth of experience, he’s a very coach and very experienced and he will bring that to these players and the staff as well."



After leaving Leeds at the end of the 2016/17 season Monk took charge of Middlesbrough, where he lost his job in December.

