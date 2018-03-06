He Tore Us Apart When I Was At Leeds – Garry Monk On Interest In Birmingham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has revealed that he was interested in signing Birmingham City attacking midfielder Jota when he was manager at Middlesbrough as a result of the Spaniard tearing his Leeds United side apart twice.



Monk is back in managerial action following his sacking at Middlesbrough earlier in the season and has been handed the keys to turn around Birmingham’s fortunes this season.











Currently 22nd in the Championship, Monk’s immediate task is to help Birmingham survive in the second tier of English football this season before looking to build from there next term.



The new manager will need to find a way to get the best out of his best players and Jota has been one of the players who have underperformed for the Blues this season.





Monk believes in the attacking midfielder's qualities and admits he saw what the player can do when Jota had a brilliant two games against Leeds during his stint at Elland Road.

The former Swansea boss also added Jota was one of the players who was on his radar when he took charge of Middlesbrough at the start of the current campaign.



Monk has said in a press conference when asked about Jota: “I remember at Leeds he tore us apart in two games, so obviously I was aware of him



“He was one we were interested in for sure, I wouldn’t say it got down to the line where it was certain to sign – but he was definitely one we were interested in at that point.



“I don’t think it got as far as what we needed it to be, then the situation changed.”



Monk added: “We know his quality but he is one of quite a few in the squad that have the quality to do well and score goals and be attacking as a team.



“That’s going to be a bit of a process if I am honest with you.”

