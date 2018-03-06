I Love This About The Champions League – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he loves the Champions League music.



Pochettino's side are in pole position to book a spot in the last eight of the competition on Wednesday night when they play host to Juventus at Wembley, having drawn the first leg 2-2 in Turin.











And the Spurs boss' ears will prick up when the famous Champions League music fills Wembley ahead of kick off, with Pochettino admitting he loves that about the tournament.



Pochettino also explained he has the chance to go toe-to-toe with the best managers in the world just by being in the Premier League.





" The music. I am honest, the music", Pochettino said at a press conference when asked what he loves about the Champions League.

"In England I have the chance to face the best managers in the world like [Jose] Mourinho and [Pep] Guardiola and so on.



"I am excited by that", he added.



Pochettino's Spurs are enjoying a superb campaign in the Champions League and topped a group containing APOEL, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, setting up a Round of 16 tie against Juventus.



Spurs have work to do against the Italians on Wednesday night, but will start as favourites to progress.

