06 October 2016

06/03/2018 - 21:38 GMT

I’m Happy With Him – Mauricio Pochettino Drops Spurs Team Selection Hint

 




Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is happy with how Heung-Min Son is performing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Son was in superb form at the weekend as he scored both of Tottenham's goals in a comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley in the Premier League.




The South Korean's recent performances have drawn praise and questions have been asked over whether he has done enough to earn a start for Spurs against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Pochettino dropped a hint that Son may well have done as he praised the forward's displays.
 


"He needs his manager to pick him", Pochettino told a press conference when asked what does Son have to do to start against Juventus.

"He doesn’t have to do too much", he smiled, "just start for the starting eleven.

"I am happy with him.

"He is doing a fantastic job, having a very good season, scoring goals."

Son has featured on six occasions for Spurs in the Champions League so far this season, netting three goals in the process.

In the first leg in Turin, Son was brought off the bench in the 83rd minute, replacing Dele Alli as Spurs closed out a 2-2 draw against the Italian champions.
 