Jurgen Klopp Promises Liverpool Star Game Time Before End of Season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he wants to see his team play as many as six more European matches, along with their remaining nine league games, and is 100 per cent sure Adam Lallana will feature in a number of them.



The playmaker has seen his chances limited this season because of injury, starting in just two games, with his overall appearances coming to ten so far.











However, the England international has now regained match fitness and will give his manager a selection boost ahead of a tough final few months of the season.



Pointing to the team's record of winning both the matches in which Lallana was a starter, Klopp said that he will count on the 29-year-old not only for the Premier League games, but also for the Champions League fixtures.





“He has a 100 per cent statistic when he starts, he started at Burnley [and against Everton in the FA Cup] and we won!” Klopp told the press ahead of his side's Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against FC Porto.

“Adam had a serious injury, long-term. Then he was coming back and had two little setbacks; he was not too lucky in these situations.



“Now he is coming back and training good and getting more and more stable fitness levels. That’s good.



"To be honest, I would love to have six European and nine Premier League games – that would mean there are a lot of games to come.



"We need Adam, 100 per cent, and we will use him for sure.”