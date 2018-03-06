XRegister
X
06 October 2016

06/03/2018 - 13:03 GMT

Leeds United Loanee Back At Thorp Arch For Injury Treatment

 




Leeds United youngster Mallik Wilks’s has returned to the Whites from his loan at Grimsby Town to undergo treatment for a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old striker was loaned out to Grimsby in the January transfer window as Leeds hoped to give him a taste of senior football and he did get opportunities to play regular football for the fourth tier club.




Playing more as an attacking midfielder or a winger, Wilks scored three goals in 23 League Two appearances for Grimsby before suffering a hamstring injury last month.

Now he has returned to Leeds as the Whites look to oversee his recovery at their Thorp Arch training base.
 


Wilks will spend the next month under the supervision of the Leeds medical team and will undergo rehab before looking to return to the pitch just before the end of the season.  

The youngster spent the first half of the season on loan at Accrington Stanley and has one senior appearance for Leeds under his belt.

It remains to be seen whether Paul Heckingbottom has a place for the young striker in his squad ahead of the start of next season.
 