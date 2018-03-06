XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2018 - 14:55 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Knows – Former Juventus Star Makes Spurs Strategy Prediction

 




Former Juventus winger Attilio Lombardo believes Mauricio Pochettino will not set up his team to go all-out attack against the Italian champions at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Tottenham are favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League ahead of hosting Juventus at Wembley in the second leg of their last 16 tie.




A 2-2 draw in Turin has given Tottenham a firm grip on the tie and Juventus are under pressure to produce a European masterclass in England in order to nudge past the north London outfit.

However, Lombardo is not expecting a typical English performance from Tottenham on Wednesday night as he believes Pochettino knows what his team need to achieve.
 


The former Crystal Palace manager feels the Tottenham boss will keep his side’s attacking exuberance on a leash as his team are not under pressure to take the game to their opponents this time around.  

Asked if he expects a typical attacking style from Tottenham, Lombardo told TuttoJuve: “Surely yes as that’s the English spirit, but the coach who sits on the bench is not English.

“Pochettino knows his stuff, knows European football and will have studied Juventus perfectly.

“I think Tottenham will not show the same exuberance when they will actually attack as they are not the ones who will be under pressure.”

Only a very high scoring draw or a win for Juventus will be enough for the Italians to reach the last eight at Tottenham’s expense.
 