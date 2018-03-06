Old Trafford Just Isn’t Intimidating Anymore – Liverpool Legend Confident For Man Utd Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has taken a swipe at the Old Trafford faithful ahead of the Reds’ visit to Manchester United on Saturday.



Manchester United’s comeback show at Crystal Palace on Monday night, with a 3-2 win, again lifted them above Liverpool in the league table and they have a two-point cushion in second place over the Merseyside giants.











Liverpool will be taking the short journey down the M61 to Old Trafford on Saturday and a win for the Reds would help them to leapfrog the Red Devils into the second position with eight games left to play.



And Aldridge feels given the form Liverpool have been in this term, there’s no reason for the Reds to not go into the big clash against their age old rivals with confidence.





The former Red also does not believe Liverpool need to feel intimidated about playing at Old Trafford as the home crowd have lost their edge in recent years.

Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “We’ve only lost three games all season and that’s our best record for a long time.



“We just have to keep it going. Swansea away was the only hiccup since the defeat at Tottenham in October.



“You have to go to United and not be intimidated.



"The atmosphere at Old Trafford is not what it was since the prawn sandwich brigade arrived.”



Manchester United have lost just one game all season at Old Trafford and that came against Manchester City.

