Play Like Juventus And We’ll Win – Italian Star Confident For Spurs Clash

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has insisted that his side are now better prepared to take on Tottenham Hotspur, ahead their trip to Wembley for a Champions League Round of 16 second leg meeting on Wednesday.



The Bianconeri drew 2-2 with Spurs in the first leg in Italy last month, despite being 2-0 up by the 9th minute, courtesy of Gonzalo Higuain’s brace.











But Harry Kane pulled one back for the visitors in 35th minute before Christian Eriksen’s 71st minute strike handed Tottenham a memorable draw in Turin.



And Chiellini, who admitted that the north London club have an advantage in the tie, owing to them scoring two away goals, however feels Juventus are now better equipped to tackle Spurs.





The Italy international went on to add that he thinks Mauricio Pochettino’s men will not change their attacking style of play for the second leg meeting.

“Juventus must be Juventus tomorrow, if we play our game, we will win”, he told Italian outlet Il Giornale.



“Tottenham are team built on their attack and they have so much quality.



“They won't be sitting back to defend as a team's character can't change in a day.



“They have a slight advantage as they have scored two goals at our home.



“But the tie is still open and they know it too.



“We are better prepared because after the first leg we know them a little bit more."



When asked to rate Kane, Chiellini replied: “We are talking about a player who is among the best three, four strikers in the world.”



Juventus will head into the game at Wembley on the back of a three-match winning run in all competitions.

