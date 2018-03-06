XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/03/2018 - 14:17 GMT

Rangers Stars Who Aren’t Playing Have It Tough, Graeme Murty Admits

 




Rangers boss Graeme Murty has highlighted the importance of managing the psyche and mentality of the Gers players, who are not playing regularly.

The likes of Dalcio, Niko Kranjcar and Fabio Cardoso have struggled for game time in the present campaign.




And Murty explained that while the players who feature regularly have a lot to look forward to after gruelling training sessions, such as playing in front of massive crowds and receiving contractual bonuses, his lesser used charges lack that incentive.

As a result, the 43-year-old thinks it is vitally important for Rangers to manage their psyche and mentality so that they are ready to play whenever called upon.
 


“I keep on saying it that the people who are not playing possibly have a harder job than the guys who are because the guys [who are playing regularly] are happy – they are playing every week, they are in front of massive crowds, they have some bonus in their contract and whatever”, Murty told Rangers TV.

“But those guys who aren’t, sometimes train for long hours without that stimulus.

“So we have to make sure that we manage their mentality and their psyche really well so that when they are called upon they are ready to go.”

Rangers, who will next face Celtic on Sunday, beat Falkirk 4-1 in a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at the weekend to record their sixth straight win in all competitions.

Murty’s team are presently one place and six points behind leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.
 