06 October 2016

06/03/2018 - 13:16 GMT

Roma Show Interest In Liverpool And Tottenham Hotspur Linked Midfielder

 




Roma are showing an interest in signing Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in the summer, it has been claimed.

Kondogbia, who joined Valencia on loan from Inter last summer, has been in good form for the Spanish outfit, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.




Los Che have an option to make the French international’s move permanent by paying a transfer fee worth €25m before 31st May.

Kondogbia’s impressive performances have attracted the interest of Liverpool of Spurs, while he is also said to be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roma are pondering making a move for the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

Roma sporting director Monchi, who is an admirer of Kondogbia, having signed him during his time at Sevilla, is showing an interest in the combative midfielder.

It remains to be seen where Kondogbia plays next season as last month he revealed that he will not return to Inter and that he prefers playing for Valencia.

It has been claimed that Valencia are planning to sell him for a higher fee to raise funds after making his move permanent.
 