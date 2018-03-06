Same Situation – Garry Monk Compares Birmingham City With Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has insisted that he will be looking to draw from his experience at Leeds United to turn things around for Birmingham City.



The former Whites and Middlesbrough boss has taken charge of a struggling Birmingham side who are languishing in 22nd in the Championship table at the moment.











The Blues have struggled for consistency this season and are in real danger of being relegated from the Championship with just eleven games left in the season.



The new Birmingham manager believes his side can again thrive and put in big performances if they can connect with the St. Andrew’s faithful again and get their boisterous backing.





Monk believes he was in a similar situation when he took charge of Leeds as well and stressed that it is important that he can help the team and the home fans connect with each other in order to turn things around at Birmingham.

The former Swansea manager said in a press conference: “In terms of the demand, and what I’ve seen big clubs do before, I’ve seen it here before when it’s been that hostile, that passionate and I’ve seen the team thriving off it.



“I had a good experience at Leeds with the same situation, taking a fractured club across all situations and we managed to put it into a situation where everything was connected.



“There was a connection from the team to the terraces and the terraces to the team, and everyone at the club.



"That’s the ambition, but it’s not a quick fix.”



And looking towards keeping Blues up, Monk added: "I am determined to make sure these eleven games go well. But whatever the outcome I am really confident we can build a good future for the club.



"I have experienced that in the past at a big club and feel sure I can at another big club.



"At Leeds it was the whole feeling of togetherness."



Monk will take charge of his first game for Birmingham tonight when they host his former team Middlesbrough at St. Andrew’s.

