06 October 2016

06/03/2018 - 16:34 GMT

Serie A Giants Face Arsenal Competition For Goalkeeping Target

 




Napoli and Arsenal are interested in snaring goalkeeper Bernd Leno away from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old German shot-stopper has a contract until 2020 with Leverkusen, but a €25m release clause in the terms has made him a hot property ahead of the upcoming window.




Napoli have been keeping tabs on Leno for a while and have identified him as the long term successor to Pepe Reina, who is expected to leave at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The Serie A giants have done their homework on Leno, but according to German daily Bild, they could face stiff competition from Arsenal for the goalkeeper’s signature.
 


With an ageing Petr Cech struggling to keep up to his previous high standards, the Gunners could be in the market for a number one in the summer transfer window.  

And Leno has emerged as a target, with the club’s new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat believed to be driving Arsenal’s transfer business ahead of a big window for the club.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is also said to be looking for a fresh challenge after seven years at Leverkusen, but may want guarantees over being the his new club’s clear number one before taking a decision.
 