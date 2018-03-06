This Is Big Reason I’m Looking Forward To Wolves Game – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom believes he will know a lot more about his squad following their game against league leaders Wolves on Wednesday night.



The Yorkshire giants have won just one league game since Boxing Day and have rapidly fallen out of contention for a top six place in the Championship this season.











A 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Friday night delivered another body blow to their hopes of a playoff spot this term and the Whites are now looking to end the season on a high with a string of good performances.



However, they will be hosting Championship leaders Wolves at home on Wednesday night and Heckingbottom believes it is a big occasion for his Leeds players to stand up against quality opponents at home.





The Leeds head coach is also looking forward to learning a lot more about his players from a tough game against the outstanding team of the league this season.

Asked about the mood inside the camp, Heckingbottom told LUTV: “Alright, everyone is looking forward to this game and if you are not looking forward to it then you are probably struggling.



“Playing against the top of the league at Elland Road under the lights and it’s a big occasion and it’s a big game for us.



“Yes, definitely [I am expecting a reaction from the team].



“We want to win the game, we want to perform, but it’s a game that will tell me a lot so I am looking forward to it for those reasons as well.”



Leeds are currently 12th in the Championship table, but still just eight points behind the top six.

