This Is Positive Sign David Moyes Gave Me, West Ham Youngster Admits

West Ham youngster Josh Cullen insists that it was a good sign for him that his manager David Moyes did not want to send him out on loan in January and now he wants to wait and cash in on all the opportunities he gets.



The 21-year-old was among the three players, with the other two being Reece Oxford and Reece Burke, who returned from loan spells in January.











The initial plan though was to send Cullen back to Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the season, though the youngster insists that his manager asked him to stay.



The midfielder insists that the former Manchester United manager's words were a positive signal for him, indicating that the boss has faith in him.





Cullen was eventually given first team opportunities for three FA Cup fixtures in January, against Shrewsbury and Wigan Athletic. While the starlet admits that he had not expected a call-up so soon, he now wants to work hard in training so that when more chances come he can take them.

“I had a co,uple of conversations with the gaffer about what was best for me and we came to the decision that it was best for me to stay here, and I was up for that challenge" Cullen told his club's official website.



“I never for one minute thought that I would stay and go straight into the first team, but I’m up for the fight and hopefully, as time goes on, I can keep impressing him in training.



“It was a good sign that he wanted to keep me around, so hopefully I can keep developing and hopefully my chance will come and, when it comes, I can take it.”

