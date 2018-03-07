XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2018 - 22:18 GMT

Andrea Radrizzani Continues Attack On Wolves, Jorge Mendes In Leeds United Owner’s Sights

 




Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has continued his criticism of Wolverhampton Wanderers' setup.

Radrizzani watched on as his Leeds side were taken apart by Wolves at Elland Road on Wednesday evening, with the visitors running out comfortable 3-0 winners.




Leeds' struggles have continued under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom and they are now in 13th spot in the Championship table, some distance from Radrizzani's pre-season target of the top six.

Radrizzani took to social media quickly after the match to slam Wolves and their links to super agent Jorge Mendes.
 


He lashed out at Wolves, saying the club's setup is "not legal and fair" and insisted that the league must be "fair and equal to all 24 teams".

But Radrizzani did not let matters lie and then took to Twitter to retweet a tweet from a local journalist.

The tweet read: ""One Jorge Mendes" coming from the away end. Surely a first."

Wolves sit top of the Championship table, six points clear and on course for promotion to the Premier League.

But Leeds, in 13th place, have work to do if they are to at least repeat last season's seventh place finish, achieved under former head coach Garry Monk and former chairman Massimo Cellino.
 

 