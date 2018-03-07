Andrea Radrizzani Continues Attack On Wolves, Jorge Mendes In Leeds United Owner’s Sights

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has continued his criticism of Wolverhampton Wanderers' setup.



Radrizzani watched on as his Leeds side were taken apart by Wolves at Elland Road on Wednesday evening, with the visitors running out comfortable 3-0 winners.











Leeds' struggles have continued under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom and they are now in 13th spot in the Championship table, some distance from Radrizzani's pre-season target of the top six.



Radrizzani took to social media quickly after the match to slam Wolves and their links to super agent Jorge Mendes.





He lashed out at Wolves, saying the club's setup is "not legal and fair" and insisted that the league must be "fair and equal to all 24 teams".

But Radrizzani did not let matters lie and then took to Twitter to retweet a tweet from a local journalist.



The tweet read: ""One Jorge Mendes" coming from the away end. Surely a first."



Wolves sit top of the Championship table, six points clear and on course for promotion to the Premier League.



But Leeds, in 13th place, have work to do if they are to at least repeat last season's seventh place finish, achieved under former head coach Garry Monk and former chairman Massimo Cellino.

