X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/03/2018 - 14:46 GMT

Arsenal Are Still Top European Club – Former Gunner’s Warning For AC Milan

 




Former Arsenal forward Julio Baptista has insisted that it is wrong to underestimate the Gunners ahead of their Europa League tie against AC Milan.

While AC Milan are seventh in the league table at the moment, the Rossoneri are going into the last 16 tie with momentum behind them because of their form under new coach Gennaro Gattuso.




On the other end of the spectrum, Arsenal have been looking more desperate with each passing week and have lost four games on the trot in all competitions, their worst run of results in 16 years.

Despite the Rossoneri’s humble Serie A position, many are backing them to pile even more misery on Arsenal, but Baptista believes it would be wrong to count out Arsene Wenger’s men.
 


The former Gunner conceded that on current form, Arsenal do look a shambles, but they still have a good enough squad and Wenger remains one of the leading lights of coaching.  

Asked about Arsenal’s league form ahead of the European tie, Baptista told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “That’s the same thing we said about Real [Madrid].

“It’s true that in the Premier League the Gunners are not getting good results with some not so great players.

“But we are still taking about a top European club, with a good squad and a great manager.”

With top four hopes more or less over, Arsenal’s only route to next season’s Champions League is winning the Europa League.
 