Bailey Peacock-Farrell Starts – Leeds United Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Fixture: Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road this evening.



Following Tuesday night's games Leeds have slipped down to 13th spot in the standings and are nine points off a top six spot, meaning head coach Paul Heckingbottom knows there is little room for his side to drop points.











They face a Wolves side who have not won any of their last three games and are under pressure to return to winning ways.



Heckingbottom changes things in goal as he selects young Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper are the central defensive pairing. Vurnon Anita and Gaetano Berardi are the full-backs.



In midfield, the Leeds boss plumps for Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips, while Hadi Sacko, Samu Saiz and Stuart Dallas are off Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



If Heckingbottom wants to make any changes at Elland Road then he has a bench full of options, including Ezgjan Alioski and Caleb Ekuban.



Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers



Peacock-Farrell, Anita, Jansson, Cooper (c), Berardi, Phillips, Forshaw, Sacko, Saiz, Dallas, Lasogga



Substitutes: Wiedwald, Pennington, O'Kane, Vieira, Hernandez, Alioski, Ekuban

