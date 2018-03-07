XRegister
X
07/03/2018 - 23:05 GMT

Bailey Peacock-Farrell Did What He Could – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has little doubt that goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell deserved his opportunity between the sticks in Wednesday night's 3-0 home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Heckingbottom opted to drop Felix Wiedwald following a series of error-prone performances and gave Peacock-Farrell his chance against the Championship league leaders.




The shot-stopper produced several good stops, but Leeds were ultimately undone by poor defending as Wolves registered a comfortable win to move six points clear at the top of the table.

Heckingbottom feels Peacock-Farrell deserved his chance and did what he could in the game.
 


He said on Sky Sports post-match: "He deserved that opportunity. We had to make a change.

"Goals like that we've been conceding all season and that's the thing we need to put right. 

"Sometimes you have to change the players.

"We changed the goalkeeper and I thought Bailey did as much as he could."

Leeds are 13th in the Championship standings and nine points off the top six.

As such, Heckingbottom feels that the pressure of finishing in the playoffs has now been taken off his players' shoulders, though he insists he only spoke about a top six push when continually asked by the media.

"This season now the gap to the playoffs is huge, but we want to be competing against those teams.

"We've played all the teams above us now in the games I've been here and come up short. We're not on their level and that's what we have to work towards.

"I always only spoke about the playoffs because I was asked. We always look at the next game.

"If that's been a weight on the shoulders then that weight has been lifted", the Leeds boss added.
 